8 soldiers die, 5 missing in Borno ambush

Boko Haram members yesterday ambushed a military convoy along the Maiduguri/ Monguno highway, and reportedly killed at least eight soldiers and took away arms and ammunition, a security source said.

The incident happened at Gasarwa village, some distance to Gajiram in Nganzai LGA of Borno State at about 10am. Four military vehicles were burned.

According to the source, five soldiers were missing after the heavy gun battle.

“They were ambushed around the Gasarwa general area on Gajiram-Monguno road, the troops were from Monguno heading to Maiduguri before the incident happened. So far, eight soldiers have been confirmed dead and five are missing.

“The insurgents engaged the troops with Rocket-Propelled Grenades and small arms. Before the arrival of our troops from Monguno and the air support, the Boko Haram members had withdrawn with lots of weapons. They burned three gun trucks belonging to the army,” the security source added, pleading not to be named.

The source revealed that the body of the dead soldiers were taken to Sector 3 headquarters in Monguno. Sector 3 Commander, Maj. Gen. Bulama Biu and some troops visited the ambush scene on a search and rescue mission.

A movement restriction order from Monguno to Maiduguri was imposed as passengers going to Maiduguri by road were stranded.

