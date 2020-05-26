8 shortlisted for Lagos Polytechnic Rector

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Rector at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Daily Trust learnt.

According to the edict/law governing the institution, the rector shall be appointed internally.

The shortlisted candidates are; Adedeji K.B from the School of Environmental Studies, Dr. Adebayo Asafa from the School of Agriculture, Nurudeen Tajudeen Sonayon from the School of Technology, Dr. Arowolo O.T from the School of Technology, Metilelu Olumide From the School of Technology.

Others are; Dr. Godonu K.G from the School of Agriculture, Dr. Olaleye Nurudeen from the School of Technology and Okunu M.A. from the School of Management Studies.

It would be recalled that 25 candidates had applied for the position, after which eight were shortlisted following a screening in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the adverts for the role.

According to the office of the Lagos State Special Adviser on Education, the best and most qualified candidate will emerge as the rector of the institution after the tenure of the outgoing rector ends in May 2020.

