8 ships with petrol, other commodities arrive Lagos ports

Eight ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The authority made this known in its daily “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos.

NPA said four of the eight vessels were waiting to discharge petrol, while the other four would discharge diesel and frozen fish.

It added that other nine ships were already discharging buckwheat, container, general cargo and base oil, bulk gypsum and bulk fertiliser.

NPA noted that no fewer than 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between June 12 and June 29.

It explained that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk salt, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, petrol and containers. (NAN)

