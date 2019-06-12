8 ships with petrol, other commodities arrive Lagos ports

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The authority made this known in its daily “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

NPA said four of the eight vessels were waiting to discharge petrol, while the other four would discharge diesel and frozen fish.

It added that other nine ships were already discharging buckwheat, container, general cargo and base oil, bulk gypsum and bulk fertiliser.

ADVERTISEMENT

NPA noted that no fewer than 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between June 12 and June 29.

It explained that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk salt, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, petrol and containers. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App