8 pregnant women, 150 others repartriated from Libya

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
File photo: The returnees on arrival via Al Buraq Air flight on Tuesday night. PHOTOS BY: Abdullateef Aliyu

Another batch of 158 stranded Nigerian returnees arrived from Libya in continuation of the massive repatriation of Nigeria which kicked off in 2017 with over 15,000 already returned home from the North African country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees alongside other Federal Government agencies.

The Head, NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed gave the breakdown of the Returnees to include 56 female adults, three female children and five female infants while there were 84 male adults, five male children and five male infants.

The return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The returnees were brought back in a chartered flight, Al Buraq Air which landed at Cargo Wing of MMIA at about12:55 a. m on Friday.

Among the returnees were eight pregnant women while seven had minor medical cases.

