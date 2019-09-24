Breaking News
BREAKING: Atiku appeals presidential tribunal judgment at Supreme Court
8 newborns die in fire at Algerian hospital

By . Published Date
fire-houses burnt
FILE PHOTO

Eight newborns died in a huge fire that broke out at the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital on Tuesday, the civil defence authority said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at the hospital in Oued Souf, an area 700 kilometers south east of the capital Algiers, according to the authority.

The babies died of burns or smoke inhalation, it said, adding that 11 other infants and 65 people, including 37 women, were rescued.

In 2018, a huge fire ripped through the same hospital, causing damage to large parts of it. (dpa/NAN)

