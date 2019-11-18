8 killed, 7 injured in Kogi tanker accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons have lost their lives while seven others sustained injuries when a trailer loaded with petrol failed brake and rammed into vehicles along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The ghastly auto crash which occurred on Monday morning at Felele community along Lokoja – Abuja highway involved four tricycles, two motorcycles, three cars and a bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness, Moses Johnson, told our correspondent that auto crash occurred around 8:45am, adding that “the trailer was coming from Lagos with petrol when it lost control as a result of brake failure leading to the killing of innocent citizens who left their houses in search of their daily bread.”

Our correspondent reports that the personnel of the federal fire service drafted to Lokoja for the governorship election were there making concerted effort to put out the fire.

Daily Trust reports that men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also on ground to evacuate corpses and other victims of the accident who sustained injuries.

One of the road safety officials who declined to mention his name while speaking to newsmen, attributed the accident to brake failure on the part of the petrol-laden tanker with registration number JEG141XA DAF, saying 17 people were involved in the accident.

He noted that the victims have been taken to Federal Medical Central and Specialist Hospital both in Lokoja by men of the FRSC.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App