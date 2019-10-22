8 injured as Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s supporters clash in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

At least eight persons have been reportedly injured and 10 vehicles damaged yesterday in Kano following a clash between supporters of Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya groups.

Supporters of the two groups clashed at the newly constructed underpass along Madobi road in Kano Metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Alhaji Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, confirmed the clash.

He said the clash occurred around 2:15pm when Kwankwasiyya supporters were returning from Madobi local government where their leader, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso commissioned a private female college of nursing and midwifery which he built.

“Scores of our supporters were seriously injured and currently receiving medical attention in various clinics, 10 vehicles destroyed and personal items carted away by political thugs believed to be sponsored by Kano State Government,” he said.

Contacted, the State’s Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas dismissed the allegation that the Kwankwasiyya were attacked by supporters of the ruling party.

He said, “It mere allegation and I believe the Kwankwasiyya people are just beaten around the bush. There is no iota of truth in their allegation. They are just trying to blackmail the ruling party because they are envying what government is currently achieving in the state. “

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said the case has not been reported.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App