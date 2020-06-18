8 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bayelsa

Breaking News
By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa 
Eight healthcare workers are among the 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health and Deputy Chairman of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this in Yenagoa yesterday, also confirmed the new cases of the virus, saying it was the result of the 76 samples sent for test.

Daily Trust gathered that the 54 new cases are the highest recorded in a single day since the virus entered the state.

Apoku explained that eleven of these positive cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, thereby bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to eighty-six.

