8 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight healthcare workers are among the 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Bayelsa State reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health and Deputy Chairman of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this in Yenagoa yesterday, also confirmed the new cases of the virus, saying it was the result of the 76 samples sent for test.

Daily Trust gathered that the 54 new cases are the highest recorded in a single day since the virus entered the state.

Apoku explained that eleven of these positive cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, thereby bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to eighty-six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App