8 Adara elders held over Kajuru crisis released

Eight of the nine Adara elders detained over the crisis in Kajuru, Kaduna State early this year have been released. A source who was with the nine at the Magistrate’s Court on Daura Road, Kaduna, said the eight were asked to go for lack of evidence against them.

Initially, one of them, Mr. Joseph Abdallah, was asked to remain behind because of an issue with his name, but he was later released after it was sorted out.

But one of them, Mr. Ulu Maitumbi, was not allowed to go at the time of filing this report.

The Kajuru elders were arrested in connection with attacks on communities in the local government early this year.

