7th Assembly: Bassey emerges Speaker in Akwa Ibom

The member representing Uruan state constituency, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, has been elected as Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Bassey, who was unanimously elected by the 25 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members present, is a returning house member.

He was nominated for the position by Mr Nse Essien of Onna state constituency and seconded by Mr Mark Esset of Nsit Atai state constituency.

A former deputy speaker in the sixth assembly, Mrs Felicia Bassey emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Daily Trust reports that Mr Uduak Ududo, member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo nominated the deputy speaker and was seconded by Mr Emmanuel Ekpenyong, member representing Ini state constituency.

Also at plenary, Mr Udo Keriean, member representing Oruk Anam state constituency emerged as the House Leader and Mr Aniefiok Akpan, member representing Etinan state constituency emerged as the deputy house leader.

Daily Trust reports that Mr. Bassey will oversee the 7th assembly of the state.

