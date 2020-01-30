7th AMVCA nominees to be announced Feb 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominees for all the 28 categories in the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) would be announced on Thursday, 6th February, 2020.

The Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, disclosed this in Lagos.

According to her, the AMVCAs nominee announcement will be hosted by Nollywood’s Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman by 9:00pm (West African Time) and shall be broadcasted LIVE on all Africa Magic channels.

“The journey to selecting the nominees from over 2,000 entries received for this edition has been a long but exciting one. Judging from the caliber of entries received, we are once again reminded of the important role the AMVCAs play in shaping the African film and television narrative.

“We invite you to tune in Sunday, 6 February as we announce the talented creatives who have made the cut and have set themselves apart in the industry,” Mba-Uzoukwu said.

She added that since its debut in March 2013, the AMVCAs has continued to inspire and celebrate contributions of African filmmakers, actors and industry specialists as they promote the growth of the continent’s film and television industry.

For the 7th edition, awards will be presented in 28 categories, with 7 categories open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, ‘The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award,’ she noted.

She, however, said the full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website after the announcement.

