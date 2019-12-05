77,827 teachers to write qualifying exams

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye on Thursday said a total of 77,827 candidates have registered for the December diet of the Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE).

Professor Ajiboye who made this known in Abuja during a press conference said the council had recorded an increase in the number of candidates registering for the exam of recent.

He added that the government would not shift the 31st December deadline to do away with unlicensed teachers in schools.

He said “the 31st December time limit was given by the National Council on Education and we are standing by the deadline to end quackery in the teaching profession in Nigeria”.

Professor Ajiboye stated that a total number of 47 Computer Based Test Centres will be used for the exam.

He said “Lagos State recorded highest numbers of candidates with a total number of 8,223 and Oyo State has 5,599 while Sokoto State has the least with only 360 candidates”

The TRCN Registrar stated that private schools had the largest number of candidates in the exam which began on December 5th and ends on Saturday 7th of December 2019.

“The private schools register more candidates to show that the teachers of the private schools are responding more”.

Even though the December diet was considered to be last PQE, the council he said, would consider reviewing its decision based on demands.

