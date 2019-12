ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, says 77,827 candidates have registered for the December diet of the Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE).

He told journalists in Abuja yesterday that “the 31st December time limit was given by the National Council on Education and we are standing by the deadline to end quackery in the teaching profession in Nigeria”

Ajiboye said 47 computer-based test centres were used for the examination.

