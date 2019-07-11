73% of DBN’s N31bn loans in 2018 were accessed by women – CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Women are leading the pack in access to the Development Bank of Nigeria (BDN) loans to micro small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) after first year in full operations.

According to statistics from the DBN out of the abut N31bn DBN funds given on loans given to MSMEs by Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), 73 percent of the loan were accessed by women.

The DBN Managing Director/CEO Mr. Tony Opkanachi gave out the preliminary statistics on the DBN loans performance in the first year when the management of Media Trust Limited visited him in his office yesterday in Abuja. Media Trust ltd is the publishers of award winning Daily Trust, Teen Trust, Kilmanjaro and the Aminiya titles.

Recall the DBN DBN was established in 2014, but began operations in 2017 when it got its operational license from the CBN.

DBN is the first license wholesale development finance institution in Nigeria. That means they lend through other financial institutions. They do not lend directly to beneficiaries.

According to the MD, there are 29 PFIs that have signed on the DBN platform. Out of these, 12 are commercial bank.

“In the last quarter of 2017, we started our lending with a pilot of two micro finance banks with aboutbN200 million. That is N100m each. By 2018 which is our first full year of operations, the bank had been able to achieve over N31bn in loans disbursement. In terms of end borrowers there are over 35,000 MSMEs. We had set up to do 20,000 in our first year but we exceeded that. This year the figures are well higher but we always talk about it annually” he said.

“Interesting statistics we found out. Out of the money we gave out last year, about 73 percent of it went to women. Most of the loans are micro loans which show the opportunities are huge” Mr. Opkanachi.

He explained that DBN loans are not sector specific this any MSME can access the loan regardless of the sector.

He also noted that the core objective of DBN is empower as many MSMEs as possible to create massive amount of jobs and impact the economy.

Commenting, the Editor-in-Chief, Daily Trust, Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali commended the bank for the successes thus far even as he encouraged them to do more.

“What your bank is doing is commendable; we wish you success because your success is the success of Nigeria” he noted.

He also encouraged the DBN to tell the story of the individual beneficiaries of their loans so other MSMES can connect with it adding that could spur more people to go for the facility.

