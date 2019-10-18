72-year-old man rapes, impregnates biological daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A 72-year-old man was alleged to have serially raped his biological daughter, which resulted in the girl becoming pregnant for him.

Ibrahim Danlami Yunusa, resident of Dadin Kowa town in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, was alleged to have forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter on several occasions sometimes last year and early this year.

The victim (name withheld), had on September 26 dragged the father before a Bolari Area Court in the metropolis, accusing him and her brother, one Yusuf Ibrahim of being responsible for her pregnancy.

She said her father and the elder brother, who is now at large, had raped her several times between December 2018 and January 2019, which led to her eight months pregnancy.

According to her, her father started having affair with her after she reported to him that her elder brother, Yusuf, was sneaking into her room in the night to have carnal knowledge of her.

She further said whenever she attempted to resist the illicit affair with her father, he threatened to disown her.

The helpless victim told North East Trust that she decided to report the duo to court when she noticed that she has conceived a child and both of them refused to take responsibility.

“My father and my brother have slept with me several times which led to this eight months pregnancy. I informed them and all declined to take responsibility, therefore I decided to report them to court,” she said.

When asked by the Bolari Area Court, the father denied the allegation. According to him, a taxi driver that once had an affair with his daughter should be held responsible for the pregnancy.

Ibrahim Yunusa also absolved his son from the allegation, saying when the girl’s pregnancy was confirmed, her brother was not in town. He however confirmed that she once informed him that her elder brother was sleeping with her.

He further told the court that he gave the girl’s mother, who was his ex-wife, money to abort the pregnancy.

When the accused person appeared before the court, State Counsel, Yakubu Gombe Ahmad said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case under Section 211 (2) of 1999 constitution as amended.

Therefore, the court handed over the case to the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for proper investigation of the case. Hence the accused, Ibrahim Yunusa was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court 10 in Gombe metropolis, on two-count charge under Sections 390 and 282 of the Penal Code.

He denied the allegation again and dissociated himself from his daughter’s pregnancy.

The judge, Daurabo Suleiman Sikam, adjourned the case to November 13, to allow police conclude their investigation and seek legal advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

She also ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody.

