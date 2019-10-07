70m Nigerians now have access to internet – NCC

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 70million Nigerians have now hooked on to the internet via broadband, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission [NCC] Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said.

Prof Danbatta disclosed this yesterday at the ongoing 39th GITEX week in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

He said Nigeria’s broadband penetration had reached 35 per cent and would hit 37 per cent by year end.

He said about 120,000km of fibre optic is being laid across the across, and this would further increase the number of Nigerians with access to the internet via broadband.

The Infrastructure Companies (Infracos), he said, had been licensed in each geopolitical zone of the country to lay the broadband infrastructure across the country.

He said there is a connection between broadband access and wealth as many Nigerian youths are now coming up with good and legal innovative ideas because of access to the internet. He assured that Nigeria would not be left out of the fourth industrial revolution as the country is already setting the ground for it.

