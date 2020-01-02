70-yr-old man, 3 others in police net over rape cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspects including a 70-year-old man on allegation of rape.

Speaking to newsmen on the arrest, the police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said the suspects were arrested in Fufore, Girei, Yola North and Michika LGAs.

Yahaya said Nasiru Abdullahi, a 45-year-old man, was arrested in Gurin village of Fufore LGA for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl he lured with N10, while 20-year-old Faisal Baba of Jabbi-Lamba village of Girei LGA was arrested for allegedly raping a 55-year-old woman.

“We also have Mubarak Ishaya, a 22-year-old man who was arrested in Jimeta area of Yola North LGA for allegedly raping a teenager whose exact age I am yet to ascertain,” Yahaya said.

The police spokesman added that an elderly man of over 70 years old, Vandi Pate, was also picked up in Michika LGA for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Yahaya lauded the support of the public and civil society organisations in exposing suspects and supporting the fight against rape in the society. (NAN)

