70% of Ogoni clean-up to be completed August – Ministry

Seventy per cent of the first phase of contract work on the Ogoni clean-up exercise is expected to be completed by the end of August 2020 while the other 30 per cent is expected to be finalized by the end of November, the Federal Ministry of Environment has said.

A paper; “Ogoni Clean-Up: Achievements in Three Years,” released by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Mohammed Al-Sagir, said the 21 contractors who are at various stages of the remediation processes had continued to achieve tremendous success despite delays caused by inclement weather, terrain, and community issues.

In 2018, procurement processes commenced for remediation of the Ogoni clean-up in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

Some more remediation sites were handed over to 29 contractors in February 2020 and the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) HYPREP had commenced to enable contractors access remediation site and commence operations

HYPREP has also carried out a survey of the water reticulating distances in the four LGAs for the supply of potable water in the communities, Mohammed said.

“Ten existing water schemes will be rehabilitated across the four LGAs and are expected to supply about 10,950,000 litres of water per day to the communities.

“We are also in the process of engaging consultants to carry out detailed design for new water scheme in Ogoniland. The tendering processes are ongoing,” the paper said.

