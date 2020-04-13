7 travellers killed in suspected Boko Haram Auno attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven persons were killed on Sunday after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked two vehicles traveling along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, sources have said.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Auno village not more than 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The victims were said to be travelling in the late hours when they suddenly came under the attack.

Borno State Government had two weeks ago imposed restriction on movement stretching the roads leading to the state, and the exit points. However, the Kano-Maiduguri main highway into the state was left open to motorists’ accessibility.

An eye witness said he saw at least seven bodies on the road on the outskirts of Auno village.

“We just came across a scene of suspected Boko Haram attack in Auno, and residents said the attack took place last night,” the source said.

“My assessment shows that there were seven corpses and two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux and a truck filled with bags of beans were set ablaze.”

There was no response on the development from military and the police authourities so far.

Auno has suffered several Boko Haram attacks in recent times with the insurgents exploiting the cattle route near Auno village to penetrate the bush and launch attacks.

