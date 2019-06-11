7 things to know about the 9th Senate president Ahmed Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan is the new Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

He emerged the new Senate President on Tuesday when the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated.

Here are seven quick things you need to know about him.

• He became a senator in 2007.

• He was born, 12th of January 1959 (age 60 years).

• He read geography in the University of Maiduguri and has a postgraduate diploma in land survey, an MSc and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS), from the University of Cranfield, United Kingdom.

• He did his National Youth Service Corps programme in Benue state.

• He is the most experienced senator in the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

• He represents Yobe North senatorial district in the Senate.

• He emerged the new Senate President of the ninth National Assembly polling 79 votes to beat Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume who polled 28 votes.

