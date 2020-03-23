7 persons abducted in Jalingo regained freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven persons who were abducted by kidnappers along Jalingo-Wukari road on Thursday have regained their freedom.

They were abducted at Sabon Gida town in Gassol Local Government Area while on their way to Ibbi town after attending a rally organized to welcome Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State who returned to Jalingo last week.

A relation of the victims, Muhammed Ibrahim, told Daily Trust that the abducted persons were released early Monday morning.

He said N6m ransom was paid to the kidnappers on Sunday night after a negotiation with the relations of the victims.

He said all the victims are supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two among them were former Ibbi local government chairmen of the party.

Ibrahim stated further that the victims are now in Ibbi town and have reunited with their families.

Daily Trust reported that the victims were traveling in a bus with registration number, BBB640AA, when they ran into a road block mounted by the kidnappers along Wukari federal high way at about 8.25pm Thursday.

An eye witness, who was inside another bus which narrowly escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that the victims’ vehicle was in a convoy of about ten vehicles, all returning from Jalingo where they received Governor Darius Ishaku at Jalingo Airport.

He said six vehicles in the convey had passed but the bus convoying the seven abducted persons was halted by the gunmen and the victims whisked into the forest where they were held captive until the N6m ransom was paid to secure their release.

