  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 7 killed in crash involving Edo gov Obaseki’s convoy
ADVERTISEMENT

7 killed in crash involving Edo gov Obaseki’s convoy

By Usman A. Bello, Benin City Published Date
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

*Updated with response from Edo Government House


Seven persons were killed on Saturday in an  accident involving the advance team of the Edo state Governor,  Godwin Obaseki along the  Benin-Auchi highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three others who sustained injuries were said to have been rushed to the Central Hospital, Benin City, for medical treatment.

It was gathered that the advance team were on their way to Ambrose Alli University, (AAU), at Ekpoma for the convocation ceremony when the accident happened at Ehorin community near Ekhor  in Uhunmwode Local Government area  of Edo state.

The accident reportedly happened when a Toyota Hilux van of the Governor advanced team had a head on collision with a passenger Audi 80 car.

It was gathered that the occupants of the Hilux van were protocol officers of the Edo State Government House.

When contacted, the Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)  Anthony Oko, who  confirmed the incident, attributed the accident to lost of control by the driver of the Audi car

He  said the two children died on their way to the hospital and that  all occupants of the Audi car died while driver of the Hilux van had injuries.

He explained that the driver entered a pothole and on the process  rammed into the Hilux van.

Oko however said that corpse have been deposited at the morgue.

The Edo State Government in a condolence message said, “The development is extremely sad. We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

 

 

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.