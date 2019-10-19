7 killed in crash involving Edo gov Obaseki’s convoy

ADVERTISEMENT

*Updated with response from Edo Government House



Seven persons were killed on Saturday in an accident involving the advance team of the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki along the Benin-Auchi highway.

Three others who sustained injuries were said to have been rushed to the Central Hospital, Benin City, for medical treatment.

It was gathered that the advance team were on their way to Ambrose Alli University, (AAU), at Ekpoma for the convocation ceremony when the accident happened at Ehorin community near Ekhor in Uhunmwode Local Government area of Edo state.

The accident reportedly happened when a Toyota Hilux van of the Governor advanced team had a head on collision with a passenger Audi 80 car.

It was gathered that the occupants of the Hilux van were protocol officers of the Edo State Government House.

When contacted, the Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anthony Oko, who confirmed the incident, attributed the accident to lost of control by the driver of the Audi car

He said the two children died on their way to the hospital and that all occupants of the Audi car died while driver of the Hilux van had injuries.

He explained that the driver entered a pothole and on the process rammed into the Hilux van.

Oko however said that corpse have been deposited at the morgue.

The Edo State Government in a condolence message said, “The development is extremely sad. We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

