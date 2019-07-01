7 arraigned over threat to life, demolition of property

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven suspected criminals were on Friday arraigned before an Ibadan Magistrate Court for unlawful demolition of property and allegedly threatening the life of a staff of a popular Ibadan-based property company.

The Police Prosecutor, Opaleye Sikiru, told the court that the accused persons, Oluremi Olawoyin, Abdullahi Nureni, Afeez Ajadi, Nureni Tijani, Abiodun Ademola, Oyeleke Kehinde and Rasheed Oloyede on June 25, 2019, at Egan-Arin/Fenwa village via Bako, Apata, in Ibadan, conspired to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code cap.38, Vol.11 law of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.

Sikiru further said that the defendants damaged ‘corner pieces’ and pillars’ valued at N1million, property of the company, which is also punishable under section 451 of the Criminal Code cap.38, Vol.11 law of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.

He added that the defendants also threatened the life of one Sanya Fatuga, a staff of the property company, an offence punishable under section 80 of the Criminal Code cap.38, Vol.11 law of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000.

The prosecutor also said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by chasing away the staff of the said company.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge against them and their legal counsel applied for bail in most liberal term.

The legal counsel, Kehinde Olawunmi, who is holding brief for the complainant did not oppose the bail application.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bisi Ogunkanmi, granted each of the accused persons bail in sum of N100, 000 with two sureties.

She said the police must investigate the addresses of all the sureties before approval of the bail.

The case was adjourned till August 8, 2019 for mentioning.

