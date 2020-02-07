7 + 1 things to know about would-be Kaduna church bomber

ADVERTISEMENT

A young man was arrested by security operatives for allegedly trying to bomb a Living Faith Church in Kaduna last Sunday.

Since then, the identity of the arrested would-be bomber had generated uproar across the country as many disputed his name and religion.

READ MORE: Kaduna bomb scare: Nathaniel Samuel is a Christian, not Muslim – Suspect’s father

However, Daily Trust met with the suspect’s father and these were what we found out:

1. The suspect’s name is Nathaniel Samuel.

2. He is a son of Mr Samuel Ezekiel, a Jarawa by tribe from Bauchi state.

3. The suspect is actually a Christian and not a Muslim as being speculated on social media.

4. Mr Samuel Ezekiel said his son has never been a Muslim for a day, saying he is not known as Mohammed Sani as being speculated.

5. The suspect’s house is located at Marabar Demishi village, few kilometres from Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

6. Nathaniel was born in 1991 and schooled in Kaduna state

7. His mother is from Nasarawa state even though she no longer live with them.

8. His father claimed that he is a drug addict and mentally ill but Daily Trust has not been able to independently verify the father’s claim as authorities at Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, where he was said to have been admitted have refused to confirm or deny the claim.

