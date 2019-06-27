ADVERTISEMENT

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday expressed worry that over 13 million children are out of schools in Nigeria.

Obasanjo disclosed this when he received members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) at his penthouse in the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

He who harped on the impact of education in the nation building, said all he did for Nigeria was because of his sound education background and the love for the country.

Chief Obasanjo added that Nigeria does not need more teachers rather the serving ones should be given improved welfare to ensure optimal performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “Whatever I have done, I have done it because I was educated and the love I have for Nigeria. If I didn’t have education I will not have been be able to do what I have done and today it pains me that more than 13million Nigerian children who should be in school are not.”

“We don’t need additional teachers you will only increase what those teachers get maybe by 40 percent or something, we can even do two streams if we prepare for that and start two years from now and those children would have become product that would be able to make contributions and make their own life better and as well making the life of their families too better.”

“I am very concerned about the youths, the truth is, over 60 per cent of our populations are youths and under 30 years of age.”

Obasanjo implored the youths to take up leadership positions, adding that other developed nations where younger people pilot their affairs has noting exceptional but have only put the right pegs in the rights holes.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that you are too young, I started making contribution to the world when I was serving in Congo in 1960, I was only 24 years old. By the time I went to the warfront I was still under 35 years of age, by the time I became the Head of State, I was under 40 years of age,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App