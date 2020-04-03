68th birthday: Oshiomhole’s mobilisation skill has galvanised APC — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says the skill of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in mobilising people and resources has galvanized the party, with leaders at various levels setting and realising targets that will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all and promoting transparency and accountability.

President Buhari, who said this in a goodwill message released by his media aide Garba Shehu on Friday to greet him on his 68th birthday, appreciated Oshiomhole’s sacrifice for the nation over the years as a labour leader and a governor.

The President advised Oshiomhole to show more steadfastness and focus in carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians.

He joined family, friends, APC members and supporters across the country, and abroad, in saluting the party chairman for his courage, diligence and resilience in rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to next level.

While wishing him more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the governing party, the President prayed for longer life and good health for Comrade Oshiomhole.

