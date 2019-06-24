68 kidnappers, 252 Shila boys in detention – Adamawa governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has said security agencies in the state have 68 suspected kidnappers and 252 members of Shila (thugs) gang in detention.

The governor, who spoke on Monday while receiving Senator Abdulaziz Nyako who paid him a courtesy call, noted his resolve to rid the society of criminal elements.

He warned trouble-makers of grave consequences as the administration would not condone any action capable of aggravating insecurity.

Shila boys are criminal group mostly comprising of teenagers who specialise in phone snatching, daylight banditry and other gangsterism in the metropolis.

Speaking earlier, Senator Nyako noted the relationship between unemployment and insecurity, calling on the governor to engage youths with means of self-reliance and address the issue of drug abuse.

He advised the governor to revive the massive skill acquisition programmes introduced by former governor, Murtala Nyako, to train young people on various trades.

“We need to address the issue of poverty which goes hand in hand with insecurity”, he said.

“When you were the Speaker of Adamawa Assembly, the then Governor Murtala Nyako with the support of the legislative arm introduced special policies of grassroots empowerment that was effective then and need to be revived,” he said.

