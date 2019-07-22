67,033 to participate in Plateau by-election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State has said 67,033 prospective voters who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will participate in next month’s by-election for Pengana State Constituency.

Daily Trust reports that the election scheduled for August 3, followed the demise of Ezekiel Afon of the APC who died hours after he won re-election to the House of Assembly for a second term.

In a statement, INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Plateau State, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, stated that the election would hold in 60 polling units and 127 voting points in seven registration areas.

He noted that a total of 67,033 voters had registered, but stressed that only those who obtained their PVCs in the 60 polling units would be allowed to participate in the election.

“Smart Card Readers will be fully deployed and handled by well-trained INEC permanent staff.

“Training Supervisory Presiding Officers commenced on Thursday and ended on Friday, while training for Presiding Officers (corps members) and Assistant Presiding Officers will commence on July 22,” he stated.

