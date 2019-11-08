65 gov’ship candidates in Bayelsa, Kogi sign peace accord

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 65 governorship candidates in Bayelsa and Kogi states have signed peace pact to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 16 governorship election in the two states.

Daily Trust reports that while 42 governorship candidates signed the accord in Bayelsa, 23 signed in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bayelsa, the accord was signed in the presence of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu and other stakeholders across the country.

The governorship candidate of PDP, Senator Douye Diri, signed for his party while the deputy governorship candidate of APC, Senator Eremenyo Degi, signed for his party.

Speaking during the stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, the INEC chairman reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair, credible and conclusive poll for the people of Bayelsa State.

He said the commission has already delivered all non-sensitive materials to their office in Yenagoa.

The INEC boss urged all stakeholders to continue to eschew violence and maintain peaceful conduct during the election.

In Kogi, the ruling APC, main opposition PDP and 21 other political parties fielding candidates have signed the peace accord ahead of the poll.

The event, which took place in Lokoja yesterday, was conducted by the retired Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar and Bishop Hassan Kukah-led National Peace Committee (NPC) at a stakeholders’ dialogue on peaceful governorship election.

It was organised in collaboration with the International Republican Institute (IRI), Search for Common Ground, DFID and Kukah Centre.

Rev Fr Atta Barkindo Director of Kukah Centre represented the founders of the National Peace Committee at the occasion.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App