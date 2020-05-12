64 cows rustled in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty four cows belonging to members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) were rustled in Dorowa Village of Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State which resulted to the convening of an emergency peace talk by the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, to curtail breakdown of law and order.

With key MACBAN leaders from Barkin-Ladi in attendance, the meeting which was held at the headquarters of Sector 4 of OPSH, which is a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, was marked with an assurance by the commander that effort was being made to recover the cattle.

Maj. Gen. Okonkwo also urged MACBAN to remain calm and avoid further violence in the area, assuring that the recovery of some of the cattle by OPSH signified the commitment of the task force to ensure that all the cattle were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App