64 almajirai cured of COVID-19 in Niger

Niger State government, on Wednesday, announced that 64 almajirai, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, have recovered fully and reunited with their families.

The state Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohamned Makusidi, announced this while answering questions from journalists in Minna.

He said, “As we have said earlier, the state has so far gotten 166 positive COVID-19 cases including almajirai. 1075 almajirai were tested out of which 64 returned positive.

“However, the good news is that they have all recovered and are now reunited with their families”.

He said that those who are not indigenes of the state have been repatriated to their various stages of origin.

Makusidi said that 1,778 people have so far been tested in the state out of which 166 are COVID-19 positive, saying, “As at today, we do not have any patient in our isolation centres because we have discharged most of them while a few others have been transferred out for more medical attention”.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, during a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force led by Ibrahim Matane, directed students and workers to remain at home with the continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

