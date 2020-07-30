$62bn oil debt not yet recovered – Malami

  1. Home
By John Chuks Azu 
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday clarified that contrary to media reports, his office was yet to receive the sum of $62bn debt from multinational oil companies.

Malami had in a one-day workshop for judiciary correspondents on Tuesday said listed the amount among funds being recovered by the ministry.

In a statement by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, on Wednesday, he said the ministry in the last one year had identified and vigorously pursued the recovery of same from the International oil companies.

 

