62 rural electricity projects await commissioning in Benue

The Benue State government has completed 62 rural electricity projects across the state and they are now awaiting commissioning.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure in his speech when he presented the 2020 budget estimate to the state’s House of Assembly in Makurdi.

Ortom said there were also 50 of such projects by his administration still on going in different parts of the state.

“As for electrification, 62 rural electricity projects have been completed and are ready for commissioning, 50 rural electricity projects are on-going while 31 are awaiting mobilisation to commence work,” he stated.

The governor added that 13 rural roads and bridges have been completed and are ready for commissioning, 21 are on-going while 13 are awaiting mobilisation to commence work.

He also said the construction of 38 classrooms and solar-powered borehole projects was on-going and at various stages of completion across the state as part of the 2017 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Matching Grant Scheme.

He noted that the list of achievements was not exhaustive, but fair to say that it broadly indicates the commendable progress his administration had made despite the serious challenges faced along the way.

Ortom maintained that, “while we are not yet where we intend to be, we can be proud of how far we have come in our journey to a greater Benue State.”

