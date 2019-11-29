$62.1bn debt: Malami accuses oil coys of calumny

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has distanced himself from insinuations that he is seeking payment of the $62.1bn debt by oil companies for personal gain.

In a statement by his special assistant on media, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu yesterday, Malami said the call was not motivated by the percentage the recovery agent (Federal Ministry of Justice) would get but for “unflinching patriotic commitment.”

“It has never been the tradition of the Attorney General of the Federation to demand much-less of accepting a Kobo on matters relating to such engagements and conduct of his official duties. Multiple agents were overtime engaged in that respect without pecuniary consideration,” he said.

He said it has never been the function of the office of the AGF to effect professional fees, maintaining that it has always been that of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Malami accused the multi-national oil companies of campaign of calumny, evasive and delay tactics to avoid the payment of the due revenue to the Federal Government despite the signing of Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act CAP D3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

