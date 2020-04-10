61,000 households in Plateau receive N20,000 each from FG

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 61,000 households in Plateau State are to receive N20,000 each under the conditional cash transfer of the Social Investment Programme.

Speaking at the flag off of the event at Zabolo in Bassa Local Government Area, the Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Sumaye Hamza, said the exercise was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to cushion the effect of hardship on the poor following measures instituted to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She said the beneficiaries have been trained on how to make proper use of the cash through investment in businesses which can generate income to sustain them.

“The payment is going simultaneously across the 17 local government areas of the state, and the Zabolo centre has over 200 beneficiaries. The programme has been ongoing in Plateau State for two years now,’’ she said.

Dr. Sumaye said the households were selected using a very transparent World Bank and globally acceptable methodology through community based system.

“We developed a valid social register. It is from this register that the names of beneficiaries were compiled. Those who passed through the Proxy Mean Test (PMT), were genuinely poor people and in need. All the people you are seeing here are on the social register,” she adeed.

