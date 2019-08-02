61 years after, SPDC remembers Oloibiri community, upgrades hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

About 61 years after the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) discovered its first oil well in Oloibiri community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, the company has inaugurated upgraded Kolo General Hospital.

The upgrading was part of activities by the company to commemorate the discovery of oil in commercial quantities at Oloibiri in 1958.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Managing Director of SPDC, Mr Osagie Okunbor, said that Oloibiri holds a pride of place in the story and history of Nigeria’s oil and gas journey, which informed the conception of Oloibiri Health Programme (OHP) by his company.

He said: “It was in Oloibiri that Shell made the nation’s first commercial quantity discovery of crude oil 1958.That discovery is what has positioned Nigeria as a key player providing energy to the world, wealth to the country and abundant opportunities to the Nigerian people..”

Okunbor said that the first phase of the OHP, being inaugurated, consists of the upgraded Kolo General Hospital, a water treatment plant, medical laboratory equipment for the College of Health Technology at Otuogidi and the dental chair at the demonstration clinic at Otuogidi.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, in his remarks, said that the intervention by SPDC was to compliment the efforts of his administration in the health sector.

Represented by the State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah, (Rtd), Dickson applauded SPDC for the gesture and urged other oil firms operating in the state to emulate Shell.

King Charles Owaba, Paramount Ruler of Ogbia kingdom, urged Shell to do more to ameliorate the adverse impacts of oil exploration on the people of the area.

