6,000 youths set for peaceful rally to push #OsunYouthAgenda

ADVERTISEMENT

About 6,000 youths in Osun State have concluded plans to hold a peaceful rally tagged State Day of Action as part of activities to mark the International Youth Day and push for the #OsunYouthAgenda

The Executive Director of of Kimpact Development Initiative, (KDI), Mr Bukola Idowu disclosed this in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the participants would use the event to present the demands of the youths in the state to the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and other policy makers in the state.

He said the Osun Youth Agenda would guarantee better future for the youths in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idowu said the Osun Youth Agenda targets over 2.5 million youths to galvanize them to have a voice and ensure that their voice counts in the state.

He added that the Osun Youth Agenda initiated by KDI is supported by National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Department for International Development (DFID) and the United State Agency for International Development (UNSAID).

Idowu said the Osun Youth Agenda is an offshoot of the Vote Not Fight campaign and that it was aimed at motivating youths to imbibe good behavior.

He said “we are engaging youths across the state to divert them from wrong way of life and put them on the right path. This initiative will enable the youths to demand for what is due for them from government.”

“We shall mobilise quality set of youths who can make great things happen, propel and drive positive change not necessarily by engaging in aluta and confrontation. We succeeded in the Vote Not Fight campaign and we are convinced that this Osun Youth Agenda will be another success story,” Idowu said.

He said 6,000 youths would embark on peaceful rally across the state in August to mark the youths day celebration and present youth agenda to the policy makers in the state.

Idowu disclosed that the youth agenda initiative is also happening in Ekiti and Kaduna States and that it would spread to other states across the country soon.

During the meeting, Mr Rasheed Adebiyi, a communication specialist and lecturer at the department of Mass Communication, Fountain University Osogbo facilitated a session on ‘Understanding Development Reporting’.

The Senior Programme Manager of KDI, Mr Ben Aga in his remarks said the media has huge role to play in shaping the future of the youths.

Aga commended the journalists in Osun State for prompting the Osun Youth Agenda and charged them to do more.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App