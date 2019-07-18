600 tractors acquired to boost agriculture in North East

ADVERTISEMENT

The North-East Commodity Associations (NECAS) says it has procured 600 units of tractors to boost agricultural activities of its members across the six northeast states.

The National Chairman of NECAS, Alhaji Sadik Daware, disclosed this in Gombe during the inauguration of 150 units of tractors allocated to NECAS members in the state.

He said apart from improving and boosting the state agricultural sector, the provision of the tractors would improve optimal yield, create direct and indirect jobs for the youth by engaging operators, mechanics and spare-parts vendors.

Daware said the association was fully accredited by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide support to farmers in the sub-region.

He therefore urged the Gombe State government to partner with NECAS to enable them assist more farmers, thus achieve food security in the state, provide employment and alleviate poverty among the populace.

In a remark, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau, commended NECAS for its commitment to improve agricultural production, which he said is the major source of livelihood for a large part of the state population.

He said agriculture would remain one of the cardinal priorities of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya’s administration.

The deputy governor urged farmers who obtained loans to pay back on time so that more farmers benefit.

