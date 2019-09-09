600 drums of petrol intercepted at borders town in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

A special task force against smuggling has intercepted over 600 units of 250-litre drums of petroleum products at Chikanda border town in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Aminu Dahiru, said smuggled items worth billions of naira had been in the past three weeks at borders in the state.

He said the items, including PMS and diesel petroleum products, cars, fairly used cloths, hard drugs and food items, were intercepted along Nigeria border towns and market places in Kwara, Niger and Benue States.

