  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 600 drums of petrol intercepted at borders town in Kwara
ADVERTISEMENT

600 drums of petrol intercepted at borders town in Kwara

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

A special task force against smuggling has intercepted over 600 units of 250-litre drums of petroleum products at Chikanda border town in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the Assistant Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Aminu Dahiru, said smuggled items worth billions of naira had been in the past three weeks at borders in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the items, including PMS and diesel petroleum products, cars, fairly used cloths, hard drugs and food items, were intercepted along Nigeria border towns and market places in Kwara, Niger and Benue States.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.