‘60 violent incidents recorded in Kogi gov’ship election’

An international non-governmental organisation, Search for Common Ground (SFCG), says it recorded 60 different electoral related violence acts during the recently concluded governorship and senatorial rerun elections in Kogi State.

Early Warning coordinator of the organisation, Lola Mamedu, disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja in her presentation at a post-election media review meeting.

She said out of the 70 incidents reported by its Long Term Observers (LTOs) from across the 21 LGAs of the state on election day, 60 were election related violence cases.

According to her, the cases reported included killings, ballot box snatching, use of thugs to perpetuate violence, sporadic gunshots at polling units to scare voters, activities of unknown gunmen in fake police uniforms, open vote buying and selling; intimidation and harassment of voters; unprofessional conduct of security agents and some electoral officials amongst others.

She said the reports received in their database showed that electoral violence was more pronounced in areas such as Dekina, Lokoja, Igalamela, Ankpa, Ajaokuta, Kabba-Bunu, Ijumu, Olamaboro Kogi-Kotonkarfe and Adavi.

The organisation commended journalists and media organisations in the state for their objective reportage of the election and called for adequate security protection for members of the press while discharging their official responsibilities especially election coverage.

