60 Sokoto herdsmen train in modern livestock business

Association for the Promotion of Livestock Production in Sahel and Savannah (APESS) has trained 60 herdsmen on modern livestock business.

The participants were drawn from Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states.

Speaking on the training Workshop, the APESS National Coordinator, Ardo Aliyu, said the projects was being implemented to support livestock mobility for better access to resources and markets in the three states.

“The project is aimed at facilitating more profitable ventures, coordinate business owners’ activities and improve value chains in livestock business,” he stated.

Aliyu added, “It will also assist in no small measure in addressing farmers/herdsmen feud as well as enhancing unity and understanding between the two parties.”

He said that livestock sections in border communities markets in Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states would be rehabilitated.

‘’Security parameters, tax collection formations, marketers’ unions, livestock loading processes in the markets as well as other chains would be enhanced.

According to him, the project tagged “APESS-PAMOBARMA PROJECT” was in partnership with Acting for Live (AFL), a French based Non Governmental Organization and it was supported by the European Union and French Development Agency.

He solicited for their support and understanding in order to ensure successful implementation of the programme.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Fisheries and Animal Health, Prof. Abdulkadir Junaid, described the efforts as laudable.

Junaidu reiterated the state government commitment on enhancing livestock keeping and other agricultural businesses and assured adequate cooperation and support toward achieving success of the programme.

One of the Resource persons, Dr Umar Shehu-DakinGari, said various ideas of improving animal feeds considering the fact that grazing fields were now scarce in the region would be discussed.

