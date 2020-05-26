60 households in Benue IDPs camp get stoves

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 60 households inhabiting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Abagana in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State have benefited from newly-improved locally fabricated stoves as an alternative to firewood.

The beneficiaries come from among over 2,000 households in the camp who were displaced by the herder-farmer crisis in parts of the state.

The items were donated by a non-governmental organization (NGO) known as Community Links and Human Empowerment Initiative (CLHEI) in collaboration with Christian Aid UK.

Also, the group provided solar panel-powered electricity within the IDP camps in Abagana and Daudu in Guma Local Government Area to enable the inhabitants to enjoy conducive and friendly living environment.

The Executive Director of (CLHEI), Mrs. Helen Teghtegh, said that the gesture would be replicated in nine other camps as soon as more funding for the project has been released.

Teghtegh explained that the new improved fabricated stove is a pilot project powered with rice husk which makes it easy, locally sourced, and can be used as renewable energy to help the vulnerable group.

On his part, the chairman of the IDPs, Philip Usartse, thanked the organisations for their show of kindness, and posited that the new improved stoves will minimise sufferings in trekking long distances in search of firewood.

