6 stretches to help you get loose

Side lunge stretch.

Keep your upper body straight and legs apart. Then shift your weight in a slow “lunge” to the side over a bent knee (not forward, as in a typical lunge). You should feel a stretch along the inner thigh of the opposite leg, which should be straight as you push your weight to the bent-knee side. Try to hold it for 20 to 30 seconds on each side.

Calf stretch.

Stand facing a wall a bit more than arm’s length away. Put one foot forward with a bent knee, and the other one back with a straight knee. Feet should point directly forward. Using your arms to brace yourself against the wall, keep your belly firm and lean until you feel the stretch in the calf muscle of your back leg. Try to keep both feet flat. Hold it for 20 to 30 seconds on each side.

Chest and shoulder stretch

You can do this sitting or standing. Interlace your fingers with bent elbows and put your hands behind your head. Move your elbows gently backward and squeeze your shoulder blades together. You can move your hands to the top of your head — or a few inches above your head — to affect different parts of your shoulders and chest.

Glute bridge

This one stretches your hip flexors. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor about hip-width apart. Gently tighten your stomach muscles to help flatten your back and prevent overstretching. Then tighten your butt (glute) muscles as you push your hips up toward the ceiling. Hold for a few seconds and repeat.

Standing quad stretch

Stand behind a chair with your legs about shoulder-width apart. Put one hand on the chair for balance. On the opposite side, lift your foot behind you and grab it with your free hand, keeping your bent knee pointing straight to the floor. Avoid bending forward, and try not to lock the knee of your standing leg. Pull gently on the leg until you feel the thigh stretch. Hold it for 10 to 30 seconds.

Cobra.

It stretches your stomach and back muscles. Lie on your belly with your hands facing forward flat on the floor, directly under your shoulders. Stretch your legs out behind you and point your toes. As you exhale, lift your chest up and push your hips into the floor. Take care not to extend your arms so far that you lift your hips up. Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds.

