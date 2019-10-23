6 remanded over murder of 3-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court sitting No-Man’s-Land in Kano has remanded six persons in prison custody over alleged murder of a 3-year-old girl.

The accused persons are Abubakar Idris, 23, Usman Abdullahi, 22, Auwalu Yahuza, 28, Bashiru Ahmad, 28, Nura Inusa, 22 and Abba Abubakar, 19, all of Gaburawa Yanyashi Tudun Fulani, Kano state.

They were arraigned for three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and homicide contrary to sections 6 (d) (b) (c), 1 (1) (2) of Robbery and Fire Armed (special provision) Act cap RII LFN of 2004 as amended and section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

The prosecution officer, ASP Sani Musa told the court that the accused persons had on the 29th September 2019 at about 11:00 pm, invaded the house of Abba Abdulmu’min of Yanyashi Tudun Fulani quarters.

He added that, “After they attacked and robbed his wife, Malama Farida Abdullahi Shuaib of N170,000, the accused also slaughtered her and threw the daughter by name Shukura Abba Shuaibu aged 3 years into a well as a result they all died on the spot.”

When the charge sheet was read to the accused, five of them pleaded guilty to the three-count charge, while the remaining one pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The presiding judge, Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Khalil Mohammed ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to 12th November, 2019 for continuation.

