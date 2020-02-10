6 pilgrims from Oke-Maria prayer service die in auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons died in a motor accident which occurred along the Eripa/Otanayegbaju road in Boluwaduro Local Government, Osun State, yesterday.

Nine other persons, including the church’s Reverend Father, sustained serious injuries.

The accident involved pilgrims coming back from the Oke-Maria Prayer Centre of the Catholic Church in the church bus.

Daily Trust learnt that the driver of the bus lost control and the bus somersaulted.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun State Command, arrived the scene on time, rescued the injured victims and evacuated the deceased.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Peter Oke, who confirmed the death of six persons, said three of them died on the spot, while the other three died later.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, also confirmed that six persons died.

The Bishop of the Osogbo Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop John Oyejola, said those who sustained injuries were in critical condition in hospitals and prayed for their quick recovery.

