6 persons abducted in Taraba still in captivity 2 months after

Six persons abducted by two months ago are still in captivity. The victims are two girls, a lawyer and three cattle merchants.

Relations of the abducted persons were said to be worried over their safety.

It was gathered that nothing had been heard from the two girls two months after they were abducted.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, had earlier demanded N15 million ransom for the release of the lawyer, but the family offered to pay N1.5million which the abductors rejected.

The father of the three cattle merchants had refused to pay the ransom demanded for the release of his three sons. Two months after the first contact between the families of the abducted persons and the kidnappers, nothing was heard from the victims; a situation that is heightening fears of the safety of the victims.

All the victims were abducted at Kofan Amadu along Wukari-Takum road.

