6 people kidnapped wandered until reunion with families

ADVERTISEMENT

Six kidnapped victims have been found in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

Divisional Crime Officer, (DCO) of the division, ASP Joshua Barau said, “We received a distress call that some strange persons were seen wondering near Nyimwawa community near Sardauna village.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the people were kidnapped on September 1 near Chikara village along Abaji Lokoja road in Kogi state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The victims, Okechukwu Obasi, Richard Nwadike and four others all said they were manhandled by their abductors during negotiation before the payment of ransom.

The victims were handed over to the executive of Toto Local Government before they were reunited with their families.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App