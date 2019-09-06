Breaking News
6 people kidnapped wandered until reunion with families

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
6 kidnappees reunited with their families in Nasarawa. Photo by Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Six kidnapped victims have been found in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

Divisional Crime Officer, (DCO) of the division, ASP Joshua Barau said, “We received a distress call that some strange persons were seen wondering near Nyimwawa community near Sardauna village.”

According to him, the people were kidnapped on September 1 near Chikara village along Abaji Lokoja road in Kogi state.

The victims, Okechukwu Obasi, Richard Nwadike and four others all said they were manhandled by their abductors during negotiation before the payment of ransom.

The victims were handed over to the executive of Toto Local Government before they were reunited with their families.

