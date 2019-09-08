6 Offa indigenes kidnapped along Kaduna – Abuja expressway 

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons from Offa have been reportedly kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on their way to Kaduna from Offa.

According to a statement from the Offa Descendants’ Union (O.D.U) signed by its PRO, Maruf Ajenifuja, the six persons were travelling on Aduke Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna.

“This worrisome incident happened at Rijana along Abuja – Kaduna expressway thereby throwing many families into a period of sorrow.

“O.D.U. has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special grace of God. We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security reasons,” Ajenifuja said.

A Daily Trust correspondent in touch with some families of the abducted travellers says relatives are only learning of the abduction and are in a meeting discussing the incident.

It is unclear the motive behind the abduction and what the next steps are.

