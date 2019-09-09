  1. Home
  6 Offa indigenes abducted on Kaduna-Abuja Road
6 Offa indigenes abducted on Kaduna-Abuja Road

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date

Six people from Offa were said to have been kidnapped at Rejana along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway yesterday.

The spokesman of the Offa Descendants’ Union, Maruf Olalekan Ajenifuja, in a statement, said the victims were travelling with Aduke Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna.

“This worrisome incident happened at Rejana along the Abuja – Kaduna Expressway thereby throwing many families into period of sorrow.

“O.D.U. has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims and we hope they would be released soonest  by the special grace of God. We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security reasons,” he stated.

