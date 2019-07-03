6 Nigerians get N1.3m scholarship for education

ADVERTISEMENT

The SchoolMe Scholarship Lottery has presented cheque of N1.3m to six Nigerians to help support their educational needs the country.

At the maiden scholarship draw cheque of the foundation in Abuja yesterday the General Manager, Mr Olusegun Karrim, said the project which was initiated by Mr Jacob Momoh was instituted on October last year as a social intervention programme to help solve the problems of inadequate education funding of people. While noting that there is so much problem in the country where good brains could not go to school, he said education should be given to as many that desire it, hence the need for the scholarship.

Also, Mr Ekaette Nsikan, Head of Operations, SchoolMe Scholarship Lottery said the organisation was keeping with the expectations of the government through collaboration with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to provide relief for Nigerians through the education scholarship.

Meanwhile, Mr Peter Asapokhai, a representative from the NLRC, said the project had undergone the regulatory process of the commission while thorough supervision was being done to ensure transparency in the draw process.

Happiness Felix, Emmanuel Mercy and Rosemary Ezeh were awarded a cheque prize of N100,000 each while Yusuf Sanni won N200,000 and Emmanuel Earnest went home with N700,000.

